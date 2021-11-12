Proton Price Tops $0.0332 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $279.45 million and $21.79 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,278,551,285 coins and its circulating supply is 8,406,931,358 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

