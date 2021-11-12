Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

