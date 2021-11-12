ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 accounts for 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,458,000.

UWM opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

