ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $94.29

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $91.70. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.