Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.12 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and $184,808.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00006770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project TXA has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,098,216.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79525259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.90 or 0.07220375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,730.85 or 0.99668840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars.

