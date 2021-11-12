Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $596,848.45 and $309,446.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.