Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

MLNK stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

