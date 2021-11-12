Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $1,455,603.75 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,455,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $659,785.10.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12.

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00.

Progyny stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

