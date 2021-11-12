Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $1,455,603.75 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,455,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $659,785.10.
- On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12.
- On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00.
Progyny stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
