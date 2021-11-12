Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down to $41.91

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $40.47. Procept BioRobotics shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). As a group, research analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.