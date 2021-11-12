Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $42,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 133,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 542,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 279,682 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 265,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $20.46 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

