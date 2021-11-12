Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

