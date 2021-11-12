Primerica, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.90 Per Share (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $11.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of PRI opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a twelve month low of $121.38 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $19,914,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Primerica by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 19.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

