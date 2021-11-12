Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 162,151 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,151 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $89,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCO opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

