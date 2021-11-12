Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 427,209 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $98,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $64.44 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

