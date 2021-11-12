Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118,417 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 17.34% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $90,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth $33,796,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.