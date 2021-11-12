Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $94.45 Million Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.86% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $94,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $24.60 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

