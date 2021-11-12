Preferred Apartment Communities’ (APTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of APTS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.