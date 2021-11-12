Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Shares of POAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,318. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

