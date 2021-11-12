Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 487,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $586.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

