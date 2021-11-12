Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 487,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $586.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.