Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.42

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 54900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The stock has a market cap of $900.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,630 shares of company stock worth $4,082,495. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

