Prakesh Patel Sells 90,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STEM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 117,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,064. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $2,355,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $1,706,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at $5,124,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

