PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.73. PRA Group also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $9,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,983. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

