PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 90,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,320,934 shares.The stock last traded at $161.03 and had previously closed at $159.51.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

