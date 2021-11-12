PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PWSC. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 5,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.95. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

