Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 6.4%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.00. 51,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 980,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

