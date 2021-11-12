Portion Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $3.78 million and $15,556.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

