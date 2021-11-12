Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,594 ($20.83).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,498.50 ($19.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,364.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,716.13.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

