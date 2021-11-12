Polkamarkets Achieves Market Cap of $65.81 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $65.81 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.