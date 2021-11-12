Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:PIF opened at C$18.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.43. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The stock has a market cap of C$364.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

