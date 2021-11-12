Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
TSE:PIF opened at C$18.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.43. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The stock has a market cap of C$364.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
