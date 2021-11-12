Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,393.18

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,393.18 ($31.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,658.05 ($34.73). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,656 ($34.70), with a volume of 153,263 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,508.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,393.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

