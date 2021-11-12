Points International (TSE:PTS) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) has been given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Points International stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Points International has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Points International will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

