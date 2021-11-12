Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $43.44 on Friday. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

