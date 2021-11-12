PlatON (LAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.47 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market cap of $177.77 million and $23.47 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00227231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00091642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,137,490 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

