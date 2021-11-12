Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 14th.
In related news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).
About Plato Income Maximiser
