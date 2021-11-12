Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Planet Green worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Green during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Green during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Green alerts:

PLAG stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 136.66% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

In other Planet Green news, CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,432,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.