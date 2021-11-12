Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. 2,571,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

