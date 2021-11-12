Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

