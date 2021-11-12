Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSH. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of OSH opened at $36.95 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.