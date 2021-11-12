Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Western Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $758,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

