Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChampionX in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.