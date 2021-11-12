Piper Sandler Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.09.

ITRI opened at $71.78 on Monday. Itron has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,400. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

