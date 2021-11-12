Piper Sandler Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $272.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average is $191.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

