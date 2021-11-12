Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) CEO Sells $212,129.52 in Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PNW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

