Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $112,604.88 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70.

On Monday, November 1st, David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88.

On Friday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

NYSE PHR opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.