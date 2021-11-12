Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHIO stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

