Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PHIO stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.