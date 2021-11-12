Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 87.4% Higher Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $210.43 million and $12.07 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00003194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,989.92 or 1.00074004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00598218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.