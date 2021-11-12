Phantasma Energy 24 Hour Volume Hits $417,554.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 139.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $417,554.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

