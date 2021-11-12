PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGT Innovations stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PGT Innovations worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.