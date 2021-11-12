Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEYUF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

