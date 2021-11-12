Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.90 on Friday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.